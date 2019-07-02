LWE-affected States must hold joint operations: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has asked Maoist-affected States to increase the number of inter-State operations and conduct joint operations.

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry convened a meeting of eight Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected States to review the various aspects of security and the ongoing development projects.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of the eight States: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Madhya Pradesh. The representatives of Central forces were also present. Mr. Gauba asked the officials to conduct joint operations in troubled areas and enhance mutual cooperation.