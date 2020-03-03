Luxury hotel sends staff on self-quarantine

Hyatt Regency, Delhi, a five-star hotel, has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants where an individual tested positive for COVID-19 dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days. The hotel said it has enacted precautionary operational protocols at the property as advised by the government.
“Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, 2020, has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” an official said in a statement. The hotel has also started conducting temperature checks for all colleagues, he added.
