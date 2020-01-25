Lukewarm response to VBA’s bandh call against CAA in Nashik

The bandh call given by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) received lukewarm response here on Friday.
Barring one or two incidents of stone-pelting at city buses, the bandh was peaceful, police said.
In most parts of the city shops, schools and colleges were open.
VBA activists took out processions in some areas.
A demonstration was staged near Ambedkar’s statue on Shivaji Road, while shops remained closed in Deolali Camp and Shalimar areas.
