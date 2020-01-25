National

Lukewarm response to VBA’s bandh call against CAA in Nashik

more-in

The bandh call given by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) received lukewarm response here on Friday.

Barring one or two incidents of stone-pelting at city buses, the bandh was peaceful, police said.

In most parts of the city shops, schools and colleges were open.

VBA activists took out processions in some areas.

A demonstration was staged near Ambedkar’s statue on Shivaji Road, while shops remained closed in Deolali Camp and Shalimar areas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 3:02:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lukewarm-response-to-vbas-bandh-call-against-caa-in-nashik/article30646896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY