Lukewarm response to VBA’s bandh call against CAA in Nashik

The bandh call given by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) received lukewarm response here on Friday.

Barring one or two incidents of stone-pelting at city buses, the bandh was peaceful, police said.

In most parts of the city shops, schools and colleges were open.

VBA activists took out processions in some areas.

A demonstration was staged near Ambedkar’s statue on Shivaji Road, while shops remained closed in Deolali Camp and Shalimar areas.