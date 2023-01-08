ADVERTISEMENT

Ludhiana court blast case: NIA names five accused, including Pakistan-based “smuggler”, in chargesheet

January 08, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Banned International Sikh Youth Federation’s chief from Pakistan had masterminded it while Gagandeep allegedly carried IED to court complex, killing himself and injuring six others

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel at the site after an explosion at the Ludhiana district court complex, on Dec. 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the chargesheet filed in connection with the Ludhiana court complex blast in December 2021, has identified the Pakistan-based smuggler, through whose network the improvised explosive device (IED) had allegedly been brought into the country.

According to the agency, the banned International Sikh Youth Federation’s chief Lakhbir Singh Rode from Pakistan had masterminded the explosion. Gagandeep Singh, who allegedly carried the IED to the court complex, was killed and six people were injured in the incident on December 23, 2021.

In the chargesheet, the NIA had arraigned five accused namely, Gagandeep Singh, Surmukh Singh, Dilbag Singh and Rajanpreet Singh from Punjab in India, apart from Zulfikar aka Phalwan, who is from Narowal’s Baddomalhi in Pakistan that is not far from the Indian border in Punjab.

The NIA alleged that in order to execute his plans for triggering the blasts at various places in Punjab, Rode roped in Pakistan-based elements and also recruited operatives in India to smuggle the IEDs. Besides, Zulfikar, who is an alleged cross-border smuggler of arms, explosives and drugs; Harpreet Singh, who operated from Malaysia; Surmukh, Dilbag and Rajanpreet Singh were part of the conspiracy. The IED was delivered to Gagandeep.

Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substance Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have been invoked against the accused. The NIA had taken over the case in January 2022.

In December, the agency had arrested Harpreet soon after he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. “The arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including the smuggling of explosives, arms, and narcotics. Earlier, NIA had declared a reward of ₹10 lakh on Harpreet Singh @ Happy Malaysia...,” the agency had said, after taking him into custody.

