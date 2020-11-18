Lucknow-New Delhi, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas cancelled

NEW DELHI

18 November 2020 03:49 IST

Occupancy was about 25-30% as against pre-COVID-19 average of 70-80%: official

The IRCTC on Tuesday said it had decided to suspend the operations of two corporate trains — the Lucknow-New Delhi and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express — from next week due to low occupancy. While the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express (82501/02) will stop running from November 23, Ahmedabad-Mumbai (82901/02) will be stopped from November 24.

“The position would be reviewed after seeing the occupancy in future,” it said.

Advertising

Advertising

An IRCTC official said the current occupancy was about 25-30% as against pre-COVID-19 average occupancy of 70-80%.

Anticipating demand during the festive season, the IRCTC had restarted the two trains October 17 onwards, nearly seven months after the operations were suspended due to the pandemic.