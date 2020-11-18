National

Lucknow-New Delhi, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas cancelled

The IRCTC on Tuesday said it had decided to suspend the operations of two corporate trains — the Lucknow-New Delhi and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express — from next week due to low occupancy. While the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express (82501/02) will stop running from November 23, Ahmedabad-Mumbai (82901/02) will be stopped from November 24.

“The position would be reviewed after seeing the occupancy in future,” it said.

An IRCTC official said the current occupancy was about 25-30% as against pre-COVID-19 average occupancy of 70-80%.

Anticipating demand during the festive season, the IRCTC had restarted the two trains October 17 onwards, nearly seven months after the operations were suspended due to the pandemic.

