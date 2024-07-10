ADVERTISEMENT

L&T to execute part of HSL contract for support ships

Published - July 10, 2024 05:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The FSS will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour

The Hindu Bureau

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has received an order from Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) for part construction of two Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy, the Indian conglomerate announced on July 9. The Indian Navy had signed a ₹19,000 crore contract with HSL for the design and construction of five FSS in August 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“L&T will construct the two Fleet Support Ships at its greenfield shipyard at Kattupalli, near Chennai on the east coast of India. It is India’s most modern shipyard, designed in-house and built to globally benchmarked technological practices,” the company said in a statement. The contract was awarded to the precision engineering systems business vertical of L&T.

The FSS will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition, and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour. At more than 220 meter in length and with a displacement of approximately 44,000 tonnes, the FSS would be among the largest vessels in the Naval Fleet.

A decade after receiving its first defence shipbuilding order in March 2010, L&T has designed, built, and delivered more than 70 defence vessels exemplifying its ‘Make in India’ capabilities. It delivered most of these vessels either ahead of schedule or on schedule, the statement added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

defence / India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US