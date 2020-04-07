L&T to execute ₹5,000 cr. Army network management system

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has got an order worth around ₹5,000 crore from the Indian Army to establish a first of its kind, state of the art unified network management system to manage, support and operate the countrywide armed forces network being set up under the unified Network for Spectrum (NFS) project, the company said on Tuesday.

“It involves creating a centralised network monitoring, management and control system for all the seven layers under the NFS, which interconnects 414 defence stations,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, L&T.

“This is an extremely crucial and sensitive project for the Ministry of Defence and we are proud that the Ministry has reposed their faith in our technical, engineering and solutioning capabilities to execute this project”, he said in a statement.

To be done in 18 months

The project is to be implemented in 18 months, followed by three years of warranty and seven years of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC), during which L&T will provide managed maintenance services, including service- level agreement monitoring, service impact analysis and root cause analysis of the countrywide armed forces next generation network.

The statement said the project involved the creation of a resilient Cloud based IT infrastructure on a infrastructure as a service (IAAS) model. The scope also includes next generation operations system and software (NGOSS) based unified network management system; eight Network Operations Centers (NOCs) consisting of national NOCs, disaster recovery NOCs and regional NOCs,

The facilities under this project -- security operation centres, tier III data centres and training infrastructure -- would allow real-time monitoring of the complete IT network backbone of the Army and provide complete visibility of the deployed network assets, leading to optimal utilisation of the resources, L&T said.