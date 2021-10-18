L&T is lowest bidder for Common Central Secretariat project

NEW DELHI

18 October 2021 22:05 IST

Bid of ₹3,141.99 crore is 3.47% less than CPWD estimate

Construction and infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder for the contract for construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the proposed new Common Central Secretariat (CCS), according to the financial bids opened on Monday.

L&T’s bid of ₹3,141.99 crore was 3.47% less than the Central Public Works Department’s estimate of ₹3,254 crore. A part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the project is the third of the major segments of the plan, after the new Parliament and Central Vista Avenue.

The other two bidders in the fray, Tata Projects Ltd. and NCC Ltd., quoted 8.96% and 1.94% over the estimate respectively. A CPWD official said the Central Works Board would take a decision based on the lowest offer or what is called L1 and its reasonability. The Board would decide whether to approve or reject the offer, the official said.

The CPWD had on September 28 received four bids in the first stage of the tender from Tata Projects, L&T, NCC Ltd. and Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, a U.P. government undertaking, which was disqualified for the financial bidding.

According to the CPWD’s tender, the company selected would be responsible for the construction of the buildings as well as maintenance for five years. The buildings are set to come up at the site of the Indira Gandhi Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) campus, which will be demolished. The IGNCA, meanwhile, has been shifted to the erstwhile Janpath Hotel, where it will stay till its new permanent campus is constructed at Jamnagar House.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the government has proposed construction of a Common Central Secretariat of 10 buildings to house all Central ministries and a conference facility along Rajpath after demolishing existing office buildings.