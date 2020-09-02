Lt. Governor Sinha tours Pulwama

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday toured the most volatile and militancy-affected Pulwama district and said his administration was “committed to adding value to the lives of people in J&K.”
Mr. Sinha has started developmental review and a public outreach programme “for a first-hand appraisal of the issues of the people and making an overall assessment of the development needs.”
The Lt. Governor met public delegations and e-inaugurated 20 developmental projects worth ₹40.86 crore. He also chaired a meeting to review the developmental scenario in the district.
He asked officers to remain connected and sensitive to the issues of the people. “He directed the officers to stick to the timelines for completion of incomplete and languishing projects,” an official spokesman said.
Mr. Sinha also met delegations of Block Development Council and Urban Local Bodies representatives, panches and sarpanches, besides the representatives of fruit growers, saffron growers and vegetable growers.
A delegation of local industrialists expressed their gratitude for the constitution of a committee to work out modalities for economic revival, extending support to the business community and extension of the last date for availing oneself of benefits under the Power Amnesty Scheme.
