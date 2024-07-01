GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh assumes charge of South Western Command

Singh commanded his battalion in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an infantry brigade on the Line of Control, an infantry division as part of the Desert Strike Corps

Published - July 01, 2024 06:09 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
 Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh Manjinder Singh  paying tribute at Prerna Sthal in Jaipur, on July 1, 2024

 Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh Manjinder Singh  paying tribute at Prerna Sthal in Jaipur, on July 1, 2024

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over the reins of the Sapta Shakti Command in Jaipur on July 1, a defence spokesperson said.

He took over the reins of the command after paying tribute at Prerna Sthal here.

Lieutenant General Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned in December 1986. In a military career spanning 37 years, he has been given command and staff appointments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Western Front.

Mr. Singh commanded his battalion in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, an infantry brigade on the Line of Control, an infantry division as part of the Desert Strike Corps and also the corps deployed on the Line of Control in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said the General Officer has been awarded the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024 for exemplary leadership and dedication to duty towards the nation.

The Army Commander congratulated all ranks and military families on assuming command of the South Western Command.

Related Topics

armed Forces / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.