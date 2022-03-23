Lt. Gen. Khandare (retd.) appointed Adviser in Defence Ministry

He will work closely with Defence Secretary, say defence sources

Lt. Gen. Vinod G. Khandare (retd.) has been appointed as Adviser in the Ministry of Defence. He will work closely with the Defence Secretary, according to defence sources.

The mandate of the role would be to give strategic inputs and advice on affairs relating to defence policy, preparedness and related activities, including international defence corporation and maritime security and defence space, sources said.

Military Adviser in NSCS

Lt. Gen. Khandare superannuated from the Army end-January 2018. From then till October 2021, he served as the Military Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) under the Prime Minister’s Office.

From November 2015 to January 2018, he served as both the Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency and the Deputy Chief in the Integrated Defence Staff for Intelligence. He was commissioned into 14 Garhwal Rifles in September 1979 and served for nearly four decades in varied terrains and operational roles in Siachen, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim and northeast region.