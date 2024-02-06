GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lt. Gen. Dwivedi to take over as Vice-Chief of Army on February 15

February 06, 2024 04:52 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi will take over as the Vice-Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) on February 15. Current Army Chief General Manoj Pande is set to retire from service on May 31 when Lt. Gen. Dwivedi will be the senior most officer in service and in line to become the next Chief based on seniority.

The current VCAS Lt. Gen. M. V. Suchindra Kumar will replace him as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) in Udhampur, officials confirmed.

All three service Chiefs will retire this year which will see a change of guard at the top. The first to retire would be Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar on April 30, followed by the Army Chief on May 31 and the Air Chief later.

