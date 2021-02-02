Lt. Gen. C.P. Mohanty assumes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lt. Gen. C.P. Mohanty on Monday assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff after Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini who stepped down on January 31 upon superannuation.

Lt. Gen. Mohanty was earlier serving as the Southern Army Commander. He was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on June 12, 1982.

He has commanded a battalion on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and in the northeastern region. He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades, first on the Line of Actual Control and later the multinational UN Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lt. Gen. Mohanty has also served as Military Advisor in Seychelles.