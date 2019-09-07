LSE director to visit India, meet FM

London School of Economics (LSE) director Minouche Shafik will visit India next week to chair a research conference on economic growth in India and meet policy-makers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She will also launch the LSE’s new India programme with increased scholarships and research collaborations.

Ms. Shafik formerly held the position of deputy governor of the Bank of England, vice-president of the World Bank and deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

The conference, on the theme of “Evidence for Inclusive Growth” is being hosted by the International Growth Centre and will present research from the LSE economists on key growth challenges in India, including pollution and climate change, women in the labour market and whether electricity should be a right.

The LSE’s programme aims at increasing the number of Indian students at the institution and will support new courses on Indian economics, politics and society. It will also support visits by students and faculty from the LSE to India and vice versa.

“As India builds its role as a major world power, LSE’s new School of Public Policy, established to train the decision-makers of tomorrow, will play an integral part in the programme, equipping Indian students to be future leaders. All of these activities will be supported by an LSE-India fund,” said an LSE statement.