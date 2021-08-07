LS Speaker Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan’s Kota; Army leads rescue op

Kota

07 August 2021 15:55 IST

At least 140 people, including around 30 girls and staff of a girls residential school in Hingi village were rescued by Saturday late morning, the officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday took an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kota even as the Army was roped in to lead rescue operations after several people were trapped inside their houses due to the deluge, officials said.

At least 140 people were rescued at various places in the Sangod area of the district and evacuated to safer places till 11 a.m. on Saturday, Kota Collector Ujjawal Rathore said the situation in Sangod is under control now.

Mr. Birla, who is an MP from Rajasthan’s Bundi, took the aerial survey in a helicopter of the flood-affected areas in the morning, the officials said.

The administration roped in the Army when the flood situation worsened on Friday night in Sangod town, they said.

District Collector Rathore and Superintendent of Police, Kota (Rural), Sharad Choudhary rushed to the spot at midnight and monitored the rescue operation till Saturday morning.

Besides the Army, the SDRF, the NDRF and the district administration were helping in rescue efforts.

The situation is now normal in Sangod as the water level has come down. However, an assessment of the damage of property, crops and houses is yet to be carried out, Congress MLA from Sangod Bharat Singh said.

Mr. Singh questioned the presence of girls and staff in the residential school when the classes were off. He alleged that the principal of the school fled on noticing the rising water level on Friday evening.

“I am of the opinion that action should be initiated against the headmaster of the school,” he said.