February 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Secretariat according to sources, has sought a reply from former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the privilege notice moved by Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey for allegedly making defamatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Lok Sabha last week.

He has been given time till February 15 to send in his response. As many as 18 remarks that Mr. Gandhi made during his speech was expunged by the orders of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.