Loya case may be reopened, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that a “few people” had asked him for time to present new documents in the case relating to special CBI judge B.H. Loya. If the fresh evidence had substance, he would think of reopening the case, he said.

Loya’s sudden death in Nagpur after a heart attack in December 2014 turned controversial after news reports suggested foul play. The judge was at the time hearing the Soharabuddin fake encounter case involving then BJP president and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Asked who he was meeting, Mr. Deshmukh said he could not divulge the names.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar criticised Mr. Deshmukh for his statement. “If Supreme Court has closed the case, then what is the reason for the Home Minister making such statements? Is he acting as per law or are political intentions behind this?” he said.