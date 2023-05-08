ADVERTISEMENT

Low pressure formed over southeast Bay of Bengal: IMD

May 08, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

The LPA will likely morph into a cyclone by May 10 and move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts. 

The Hindu Bureau

On May 3, a statement from IMD said, "A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6…there is a possibility of the circulation to move northwards towards Central Bay of Bengal."

A ‘low pressure area (LPA),’ or a precursor to a cyclone has been formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea, the Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on May 8. 

On May 3, a statement from IMD said, “A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6…there is a possibility of the circulation to move northwards towards Central Bay of Bengal.”  

The IMD has a five-step classification for cyclones with the relatively weakest classified as a ‘cyclonic storm’ (65-68 kmph) and the strongest a ‘super cyclonic storm.’ (>222 kmph). A ‘severe cyclonic storm’ (89-117 kmph) is just one step above a ‘cyclonic storm.’  

Depending on the location of the storm and existing weather conditions it’s possible for the storm to gain or reduce in strength. Cyclones are more frequent in India’s neighbourhood around May, October and November – or coincident with the advent and departure of the monsoon respectively. 

This will be the first cyclone to form this year and it will be called Cyclone Mocha. The name was proposed by Yemen - after the Red Sea port city - following an international convention of naming cyclones. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

India / rains

