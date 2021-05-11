Low pressure area over Arabian Sea likely to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are likely to receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall on May 14 and May 15.

A low pressure area, expected to form over the Arabian Sea around Friday May 14, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for the Lakshadweep Islands on May 13 to May 15 in addition to a tidal wave warning. Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are likely to receive widespread to isolated heavy rainfall on May 14 and May 15.

''A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north-northwestwards,'' the IMD said in Tuesday afternoon weather update.

Lakshadweep has been put on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on May 13 and orange alert for isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on May 14 and May 15. IMD has warned that ''tidal wave of about one metre height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Lakshadweep on May 15 and 16.''

Squally weather is likely to prevail in the southeast Arabian Sea region adjoining Lakshadweep and the Maldives, and sea conditions will be rough.

Orange alerts for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of Kerala on May 14. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts have been put on orange alert on May 15. A number of other south and central districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on both days.