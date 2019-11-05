Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

Amid fears that another cyclone could approach Odisha coast by the weekend, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre of IMD here on Monday said a low pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and is likely to become a well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

“Under its influence of Yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea, a Low Pressure Area has formed over north Andaman Sea and associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level,” said H. R. Biswas, Director of centre, issuing special bulletin.

“It is very likely to become Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over East Central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours and intensify further with northwestwards movements,” said Mr. Biswas.

He, however, said dry weather would prevail over the districts of Odisha during next four days (till November 7). The meteorological department bulletin says light to moderate rain or thundershower very are likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Odisha.

“Due to low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and its likely further intensification, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over east central Bay of Bengal from November 5 and over west central Bay of Bengal from November 7. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of east central Bay of Bengal from November 5,” the bulletin warns.

Weather experts, however, said weather model indicated about formation of cyclone, which would become clearer by November 10. The atmospheric system would move in north-west direction which means Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh could be hit, they said.