Low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify into cyclone: IMD

Fishermen are seen at their fishing country boat as they remove the fishing net from the water inside the Bay of Bengal Sea’s Odisha coast at Puri. File photo. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The low-pressure area, which has been formed over the southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to deepen into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

"Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level," IMD said in a statement.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert in view of the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone.

The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall in Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 23.

The weatherman, however, has not predicted the intensity, path and wind speed of the system, which is likely to bring heavy rain in coastal Odisha.