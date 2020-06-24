National

Low intensity quake hits Rohtak, eighth since April 12

A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on June 24, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The NCS said quake occurred at 12:58 p.m. at a depth of 5 km.

Since April 12, the Delhi-NCR has recorded 18 quakes. Of these 8 have taken place in Rohtak.

