Low-intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi

Jammu

06 June 2021 13:03 IST

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on June 6, an official said.

The earthquake occurred 82 km east of Katra at 6.21 a.m., Director, Disaster Management, Aamir Ali said.

He said the epicentre of the tremor was five km below the surface of the earth at latitude 32.99 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east.

The official said there was no report of any damage from anywhere.