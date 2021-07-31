National

Get to know India’s Olympic medal-winner Lovlina Borgohain

Prabalika M. Borah 31 July 2021 10:54 IST
Updated: 31 July 2021 11:05 IST
1 / 15

Lovlina with her parents before leaving for Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She bagged the second medal for the country
Photo:By arrangement
India's Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning against Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen after their women's welter (64-69kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.
Photo:BUDA MENDES
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welter weight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo:THEMBA HADEBE
Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain before her bout against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1.
Photo:Gurinder Osan
Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain lands a punch on Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1.
Photo:Gurinder Osan
Toyko: India's Lovlina Borgohain, left, reacts hearing the judges decision in her victory over Nien-Chin Chen, of Chinese Taipei in their women's welter weight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo: India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after winning her bout against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei during women's welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. Borgohain won 4-1.
Photo:Gurinder Osan
Lovlina at training
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina with Tiken Borgohain. her father from an earlier win
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina with her mother, at their home in Barpathar village in Assam
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina loves beaches, here she is enjoying the scenery from one of her earlier travels
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina off-duty, away from the boxing ring
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina with her mother and her elder sisters
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina’s home in Baromukhia village in Barpathar, Assam
Photo:By arrangement
Lovlina’s parents celebrating the Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal win with a cake
Photo:By arrangement

As the country celebrates Assam-born Lovlina Borgohain’s medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, The Hindu walks you through the boxing champion’s life with photos shared by her family

Following the exciting Olympic medal win of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, another win followed closely on its heels. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics on July 30. She is set to take on world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-finals on August 4.

But until then, get to know the 23-year-old boxing champ.

Lovlina is the youngest of three siblings (she has two elder sisters). Hailing from a village called Bormukhia located the town of Barpathar in the Golaghat district, Assam, she belongs to a family who rely on paddy farming.

Advertising
Advertising

Over the phone, speaking with MetroPlus, her father Tiken Borgohain, bubbling with excitement, says he is elated at her win and confident she will bag an Olympic gold for the country next time. Lovlina first learnt mixed martial arts muay thai and then later graduated to boxing once she was enrolled by Sports Authority of India.

Read more | Baromukhia village celebrates its favourite daughter, Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina’s success was celebrated with a lot of fervour in their small village. An ardent fan of Manipur’s Mary Kom, Lovlina has always been a sports lover since childhood. Even though there is no facility for sports training in the town of Barpathar, seeing her enthusiasm for sports her father decided to enroll the then-12-year-old Lovlina for muay thai classes started by a local group of boys.

Speaking at a recent virtual press conference, she stated, “I started thinking that no matter the situation, I would give my best. I want to win even if I am fighting with a broken hand.”

Comments
More In Sport Other Sports National
people
sports event
Assam
boxing
Olympics