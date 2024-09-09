GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Love, respect & humility missing in Indian politics, says Rahul Gandhi during his U.S. visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Indian American community in Texas, criticises RSS and emphasises love, respect and humility in politics

Updated - September 09, 2024 10:51 am IST - Washington

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora in Dallas, USA.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the Indian Diaspora in Dallas, USA. | Photo Credit: PTI

Love, respect and humility are missing in Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in his address to the Indian American community in Texas, where he also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for believing that India is "one idea".

Mr. Gandhi made the remarks on Sunday (September 8, 2024) in Dallas during his first interaction with the Indian diaspora after becoming Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha this summer.

"RSS believes that India is one idea. We believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas," he said.

"Very much like the United States, we believe everybody should be allowed to participate. We believe that everybody should be allowed to dream, (and) everybody should be given space, regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, history,” he said.

“This is the fight. The fight crystallised in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India was attacking the Constitution of India. Because what I am saying to you is the union of States, respect to languages, respect to religions, respect to traditions, respect to caste. This is all in the Constitution,” Mr. Gandhi added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in U.S. to 'further strengthen' bond between India and America

In his address, Mr. Gandhi said his role was to inject values of love, respect and humility into Indian politics.

“I think what is missing in our political systems and across parties is love, respect and humility. Love to all human beings, not necessarily only people of one religion, one community, one caste, one State, or to those who speak one language," he said.

"Respect to everybody who is trying to build an India, not just the most powerful, but the weakest and humility, not in others, but in oneself. I think that is how I see my own,” he added.

Making an indirect reference to the Lok Sabha results in which the BJP failed to get a majority on its own, Mr. Gandhi said, "The people were saying the BJP is attacking our tradition, attacking our language, etc. What they understood was that anybody who is attacking the Constitution of India is also attacking our religious tradition."

“We saw that immediately, within minutes of the election result, nobody in India was scared of the BJP, of the Prime Minister. These are huge achievements. These are huge achievements of the people of India who realised democracy, of the people of India who realised that we are not going to accept an attack on our Constitution. We're not going to accept an attack on our religion. We're not going to accept an attack on our States,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is a strategist with deep thinking on any subject: Sam Pitroda

Asserting that the U.S. needs India and vice versa, Mr. Gandhi said the Indian diaspora is a "bridge" between the two nations.

"In my view, you should travel freely between these two homes. You should bring the idea of India to the United States and the ideas of the United States to India,” Mr. Gandhi said in his remarks.

“You have a very important role because the relationship between these two unions is going to determine the future of both” countries, he said.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:45 am IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / India / USA / India-United States / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.