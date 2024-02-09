GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lord’s role as protector

February 09, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

The celestials appealed to Lord Narayana for help in vanquishing Ravana, who had been tormenting them. The Lord decided to take the Rama avatara, the primary purpose of which was to save the devas. Since saving the devas required the slaying of Ravana, this also happened. But if we look at the reason for the Rama avatara, it was the Lord’s intention to save the devas, that led to the avatara, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. In the Bhagavad Gita, the Lord says that His avataras have three purposes — to save the good, to destroy the wicked and to establish dharma. But why does He have to speak of three purposes, when all three seem to mean the same? Wouldn’t it be enough to say that He takes avataras to kill the wicked? Then it follows from this that the good are protected and so is dharma. It is to show His concern for the righteous, that He places His role as a saviour, as a protector at the top of the list of reasons for His avataras, and this is true of all His avataras, not just the 10 avataras which are widely known.

Even so, why does He have to come in person to save people? Since He can achieve things through His sankalpa, can He not just wish for the death of an asura, instead of taking an avatara? He can, but He wants to reveal His qualities of saulabhya and sauseelya to His devotees. In a Kamba Ramayanam verse, Rama says to Vibhishana, that His father, not being content with His four sons, sent Rama to the forest, to find more sons for him. Rama says that with Guha, Sugreeva and Vibhishana, Dasaratha now has seven sons! Rama refers to Dasaratha as Vibhishana’s father too. Had the Lord not come down to earth, would anyone have learnt of His accessibility? We would have only thought of His Supremacy and been afraid to approach Him.

