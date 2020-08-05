Lord Ram ultimate embodiment of supreme human values: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

The former Congress president’s reaction came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Gandhi said: “Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts. Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site.