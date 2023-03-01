Loophole introduced in Coal Mines law to help Adani, says Jairam Ramesh

March 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Continuing with the series of questions on the Narendra Modi government’s alleged biased treatment towards the Adani group, the Congress on Wednesday pointed out an episode from March 2015, when, acting on the Supreme Court’s directions to cancel prior coal mine allocations, the government brought in the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, but left a loophole in the law, allowing for the reappointment of the Adani Group by the BJP State governments as mine developer and operator (MDO).

Stepping up the pressure on the government, the Congress also announced that on March 13 — the first day of the second part of the Budget Session — the party will conduct marches to the Raj Bhavans in the State capitals. The party is also planning to hold Pardafash rallies (public meetings to expose the Modi-Adani relation) in districts by the end of March and in State capitals in April.

In Wednesday’s statement, flagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement made on April 9, 2015, where he stated that the “conclusion of the auctions in coal and spectrum establishes that the curse of scam and corruption is avoidable and transparency possible if there is political will,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “It is ironic that you spoke these words only two weeks after going out of your way to reallocate huge coal mines to your favourite business partner, after writing enabling provisions into the new coal law.”

Mr. Ramesh was referring to the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act on March 20, 2015, to implement the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel and auction prior coal mine allocations. “However, Section 11(1) of the Act added a convenient loophole by permitting a new concessionaire to continue mining contracts signed by the previous allottee. This led to the reappointment of the Adani Group by BJP State governments as mine developer and operator (MDO) for two mines, including the Parsa East and Kente Basan coal block in Chhattisgarh on March 26, 2015,” Mr. Ramesh noted.

He said that, subsequently, a NITI Aayog committee came up with a report critiquing this allotment. Correspondence has also emerged, he said, in which senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office have described these allocations as “inappropriate” and lacking “consistency and transparency”. Quoting these, he asked, “Clearly your own officials, perhaps fearful of being held accountable, are distancing themselves from this blatant favouritism towards the Adani Group. Are their written observations not a stinging condemnation of your hypocrisy and the fact that you have clearly been tainted by “the curse of scam and corruption”?”

Despite raising the objections, the Coal Block Allocation Rules was only amended prospectively, leaving the “problematic Adani Group allocations untouched”, he said. He also claimed that the Adani Group is the sole beneficiary of the loophole in Section 11(1). Mr. Ramesh asked, “Did you put any pressure on your officials to ensure that no retrospective changes are made that could damage the commercial interests and cash flows of your cronies?