National

Looming encephalitis season a worry for Assam

State sees jump in COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Assam are troubled by the COVID-19 pandemic stretching closer to the season when acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), Japanese encephalitis (JE) and malaria fell hundreds annually.

Coronavirus | Decision to allow COVID-19 positive ambulance driver leave Assam draws flak

Officials of the State Health Department and the National Health Mission (NHM) had hoped to be rid of the pandemic by May. But a spurt in COVID-19 cases — the total tally jumped from 44 to 62 since May 6 — has added to their concerns.

Fatal diseases caused by mosquitoes strike Assam annually around June when the monsoon starts. Officials said 150 people died of malaria and about 600 from AES and JE in 2019.

“We know the JE and malaria map but COVID-19 is a new challenge and is threatening to overlap the period when the other diseases strike,” NHM mission director S. Lakshmanan told newspersons via video-conferencing. As a pre-emptive step, the State government has launched a community surveillance programme.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 12:10:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/looming-encephalitis-season-a-worry-for-assam/article31552834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY