Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year: White House

December 01, 2022 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - Washington

PTI
The White House is looking forward to supporting India’s G-20 presidency next year. File

The White House is looking forward to supporting India’s G-20 presidency next year. File | Photo Credit: AP

The United States is looking forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year, the White House said on Wednesday.

India formally takes over the presidency of the group of the world's richest economies on Thursday.

"We look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"As you've seen, the President has attended, has been participating in the G-20 in his tenure here. Don't have anything specific to announce or any specifics to announce on travel," she said when asked about a presidential travel to India next year.

