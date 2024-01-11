Long-term strategic interests of India, Canada are aligned: Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay

January 11, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Gandhinagar

Canada's High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay on January 11 said notwithstanding the recent tensions, the strategic interests of India and Canada are "absolutely aligned", and he was encouraged by the continuance of bilateral trade and investment relationship.

Speaking at a seminar on 'India-Canada Business: The Way Forward' at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, he said this annual gathering of investors was a "great platform to reassert our business-to-business and people-to-people ties." The relations between the two countries saw some bitterness last year following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation about India's suspected involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in his country. India denied the allegation as absurd.

"In the past months it has been a time of some tensions between our two countries.¦ It is no secret. But I am encouraged by leadership and vision of business community present here and outside the room to continue with trade and investment relationship which is in the interest of both of our countries," Mr. Mackay said.

“The business-to-business ties will support job creation, technology partnership and prosperity of both the countries,” he added.

"My advice to my government and that to the Indian government and business community on both sides is to let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long-term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned," the high commissioner said.

“In the meantime let’s have business-to-business ties. We should work together to make our business and nations friendly again,” he added. “Business relations between the two countries have remained unaffected by the diplomatic row,” Mr. Mackay said.

"More than 100 Indian companies have invested in Canada and more than 600 Canadian companies are present in India. Yesterday, I visited the McCain plant in Gujarat," he said.

Former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and Canada Ajay Bisaria said the tensions between the two countries seem to be a temporary phase.

"Though there is a glitch between the two countries in political relationship, the business is going on and the message from the top leadership of both the countries is clear that the business has to go on and none of the stuff in the political space will impact the business relationship," he said at the seminar.

