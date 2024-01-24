“Long standing demand fulfilled,” CM Nitish Kumar says as Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

January 24, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Patna

As the Centre awarded the Bharat Ratna to the State’s first non-Congress Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal (United) asserted that this fulfils a long-standing demand of the people of Bihar.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Karpoori Thakur was awarded the nation’s highest honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday evening. The award comes 35 years after his demise — Karpoori Thakur died on February 17, 1988. Dubbed as ‘Jan Nayak’ or ‘People’s Hero’, Mr. Thakur served as twice as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

The RJD and the JD(U) are set to celebrate the birth centenary of the former Bihar CM, known as a champion of backward communities, in Patna on Wednesday.

The RJD has organised the birth centenary celebrations at S.K. Memorial Hall, while the JD(U) has arranged an event at the Bihar Veterinary College, in Patna. The RJD function will be graced by former CM, and party leader, Lalu Prasad, whereas the JD(U) function will witness Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in attendance.

In the official press note from CM’s office, Mr. Kumar expressed his happiness at the decision of the Central Government to award Karpoori Thakur with the country’s highest honour.

“This highest honour to late Karpoori Thakur ji on his 100th birth anniversary will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections,” Mr. Kumar said.

The Bihar CM asserted that he has long sought for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Mr. Thakur.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said, “It was our leader Lalu Prasad ji who continued the social struggle of Karpoori Thakur and gave voice to the downtrodden people. Lalu ji strengthened the social revolution and gave rights to the backward people and defined their role in society.”

“The RJD has been continuously demanding to give Bharat Ratna to Karpoori ji. The demand was made by Lalu ji, and backed by our Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji, and brought up in the Rajya Sabha by our MP Manoj Jha ji. This proves that our demand has been fulfilled at last.”

