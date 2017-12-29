National

Long New Year weekend for Houses

The Parliament House. File

The Parliament House. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Parliamentarians can enjoy a long weekend at the end of this year as the two Houses on Friday announced a holiday on January 1.

This is the first time in many years that the Parliament’s Winter Session was held in the Christmas-New Year season.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced that there would be no sitting of the House on January 1.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said political parties and several members had urged that January 1 be declared a holiday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:51:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/long-new-year-weekend-for-houses/article22328237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY