Long New Year weekend for Houses

Parliamentarians can enjoy a long weekend at the end of this year as the two Houses on Friday announced a holiday on January 1.

This is the first time in many years that the Parliament’s Winter Session was held in the Christmas-New Year season.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced that there would be no sitting of the House on January 1.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said political parties and several members had urged that January 1 be declared a holiday.