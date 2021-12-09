Lone survivor airlifted to Bengaluru hospital

Udhagamandalam

09 December 2021 22:13 IST

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash, was airlifted to Bengaluru on Thursday for intensive treatment.

Mr. Singh, who suffered burn injuries, had been admitted to the Military Hospital, Wellington on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was taken in an ambulance from Coonoor to the Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore, from where he was airlifted to Bengaluru.

Group Captain Varun Singh, Directing Staff at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, had on Wednesday visited Sulur to receive General Rawat, who was to address the college staff.

