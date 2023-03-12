ADVERTISEMENT

Air India passenger held for ‘unruly behaviour’ on flight

March 12, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated March 13, 2023 01:09 am IST - Mumbai

Air India was penalised twice in January by DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on international flights

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A passenger on board an Air India flight to Mumbai from London was handed over to security personnel for allegedly smoking in the lavatory and unruly behaviour, the airline said on March 12.

The incident, which took place on March 10, has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India said in a statement.

"A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on March 10, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently, he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings," Air India said.

He was handed over to security personnel upon the flight's arrival in Mumbai, the airline said, adding the "regulator has been duly informed of the incident".

"We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations," it added.

It may be mentioned the Tata Group-owned Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the aviation safety regulator DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

"Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff," the airline said in the statement on March 12.

