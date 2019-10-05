Lokpal receives 1,065 complaints, disposes of almost all

Lokpal, the apex anti-corruption ombudsman that became functional after the appointment of its chairperson and eight members in March, has heard and disposed of 1,000 of the 1,065 complaints received till September 30.

“Although the form for filing complaint has not yet been notified, Lokpal decided to scrutinise all the complaints received in the office, in whatever form they were sent,” said the authority on its website.

After scrutiny, complaints that did not fall within the mandate of the Lokpal were also disposed of and complainants were intimated accordingly.

As recommended by the Selection Committee, under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, the President appointed the Lokpal chairperson and eight members (including four from the judicial side) on March 19.

Justice (retired) Pinaki Chandra Ghose took charge as the first Lokpal chairman on March 23, following which the members joined on March 27.

The Lokpal has jurisdiction to inquire into corruption allegations against anyone who is, or has been, Prime Minister, or a Minister in the Central government, or an MP and Central government officials.

Chairpersons, members, functionaries and directors of any organisation set up under a law passed by Parliament, or wholly/partly funded by the Central or State government, are also covered, apart from the registered bodies that receive foreign contribution above ₹10 lakh.

The Lokpal office is currently functioning from the Oudh Corridor of Ashoka Hotel in the national capital. Earlier this year, for 2019-20, the Centre allocated funds of more than ₹101 crore for its establishment and construction related expenses.