Lokpal orders CBI probe into charges against Mahua Moitra

March 20, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Lokpal has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to further probe the allegations made against former Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra and submit a report on its findings within six months.

“After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her,” said the Lokpal’s judgment.

“Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth... accordingly, we direct the CBI... to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the Investigation Report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order. The CBI shall file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation every month,” it said.

The Lokpal’s order does not mention names of the complainant and Ms. Moitra. It had received the complaint from another Lok Sabha MP, stating that Supreme Court advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had written a letter to the complainant making serious allegations against her.

The anti-corruption body’s full bench had considered the complaint on November 8, 2023, and then directed a CBI preliminary inquiry, ordering that the report be submitted within six weeks. On December 22, 2023, the agency requested for three-month extension, which was allowed only till February 15, 2024.

The CBI submitted the preliminary inquiry report running into about 1,500 pages. The allegations made in the complaint included the charge that the public servant had shared her Lok Sabha login credentials, i.e. user identity and password of the Lok Sabha “Member Portal” with Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who by using the login credentials posted questions in the name of the Lok Sabha Member in Parliament, while she was travelling abroad.

Based on the CBI report, the Lokpal concluded that the first charge is “prima facie substantiated”.

It was also alleged that the public servant received luxury items, travel expenses, holidays, etc. from Mr. Hiranandani and there was a demand for his support for the renovation of her then official bungalow in New Delhi.

The Lokpal order mentioned that these charges were also substantiated as per the CBI report. In its report, the probe agency stated that around the time the bungalow was renovated, the portal login credentials were shared with Mr. Hiranandani.

