Lokpal member A. K. Tripathi dies nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19

Lokpal member Justice (retired) Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Saturday, official sources said.

Mr. Tripathi, 62, breathed his last around 9 p.m.

A former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, he had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April.

“He was very sick. He was in the ICU and on ventilator for last three days,” one of the sources said.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condoled the demise of Mr. Tripathi saying, “He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too.”

“Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi & entire family,” the Minister said in a tweet.

Mr. Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal.