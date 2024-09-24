GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha using artificial intelligence, machine learning, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Secretariat will share tech expertise with State legislatures, says Speaker

Published - September 24, 2024 10:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses a press conference on the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, at EPHA Auditorium, Parliament Complex in New Delhi on September 24, 2024.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses a press conference on the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, at EPHA Auditorium, Parliament Complex in New Delhi on September 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies were put to use to make available House proceedings in regional languages to MPs.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after the two-day meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region, Mr. Birla said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was also sharing its expertise in technology with legislatures of States and Union Territories to speed up the process of digitisation.

Officials said 18,000 hours of footage of House proceedings since 1992 would be digitised.

Mr. Birla said that during the conference, presiding officers of State legislatures also deliberated on the agenda of the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney from November 3 to 8. The CPC has shortlisted eight topics, including support of legislatures to promote LGBTQ+ participation, use of AI in parliamentary proceedings, violence and abuse of parliamentarians, human trafficking, refugees, and immigration across commonwealth nations for deliberation by participants.

September 24, 2024

