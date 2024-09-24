Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) said artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies were put to use to make available House proceedings in regional languages to MPs.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after the two-day meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region, Mr. Birla said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was also sharing its expertise in technology with legislatures of States and Union Territories to speed up the process of digitisation.

Officials said 18,000 hours of footage of House proceedings since 1992 would be digitised.