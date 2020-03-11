Lok Sabha revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs

11 March 2020 14:11 IST

Lok Sabha on Wednesday revoked the suspension of seven Congress members.

A motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress MPs including Raj Mohan Unnithan, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behanan, Manick Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, was moved by junior parliamentary affairs minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and it was unanimously accepted.

The decision to revoke the suspension was taken at an all-party meet called by Speaker Om Birla.

The members were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for ‘gross misconduct and utter disregard’ for House rules after papers from the Speaker’s table were snatched by the MPs.

As soon as the House reassembled post-lunch on Wednesday Congress floor leader requested the Speaker to reconsider the suspension of his party members. "We are here only to discuss, not create an issue in the House," he said. Members from DMK, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena too made similar appeals.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed all members to preserve the dignity of the House.

Mr. Birla said he was personally unhappy over the way events unfolded in the past few days. Dissent is essential to India's democracy but it should be dignified, he said.