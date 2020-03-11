Lok Sabha Speaker revokes suspension of seven Congress MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday revoked the suspension of seven Congress members, after fellow parliamentarians appealed him to reconsider the decision.

The decision to revoke the suspension of seven Congress MPs including Raj Mohan Unnithan, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behanan, Manick Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, was taken at an all-party meet.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asks all Members to preserve the dignity of the House.

The members were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of the Budget session for ‘gross misconduct and utter disregard’ for House rules after papers from the Speaker’s table were snatched by the MPs.

As soon as the House reassembled post-lunch on Wednesday Congress floor leader requested the Speaker to reconsider the suspension of his party members. "We are here only to discuss, not create an issue in the House," he said. Members from DMK, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena too made similar appeals.