ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri to Privileges Committee

September 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Several Opposition MPs had complained against the BJP member for using abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali 

PTI

A combo picture of BSP’s Danish Ali (left) and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Photos: PTI and Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the complaints against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, for using abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali during the Special Session of the Parliament, to the Privileges Committee. Mr. Bidhuri made his remarks in the lower house on the last day of the Special Session on September 21.   

In a synchronised move, the member parties of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had submitted independent complaints to the Speaker against Mr. Bidhuri. They also urged him to refer the complaints to the Privileges Committee for investigation. The tranche of complaints over the issue also includes the one made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Mr. Ali, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claimed incited Mr. Bidhuri to react.

Also read: BJP MP Bidhuri meets party president Nadda

ALSO READ
U.P. Congress chief meets BSP MP Danish Ali amid talk of possible entry into grand old party

Mr. Dubey in a post on X (formerly Twitter) thanked Mr. Birla for the move. “It was possible because the BJP has a majority in Lok Sabha,” he said, listing out several previous incidents to assert that no committee was formed to probe such issues and nor was anyone punished. He cited the 2006 episode when RJD, JD(U), and Congress members were engaged in a fight and shoes flew across the floor of the House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee is headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics / Lok Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US