Lok Sabha Speaker pulls up ‘inattentive’ Minister

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday pulled up Union Minister for State Raosaheb Patil Danve for not paying attention to proceedings during Question Hour.

When Shiv Sena member Hemant Tukaram Godse asked a supplementary question, Mr. Danve asked the member to repeat the question.

“Honourable Minister, pay attention to questions and listen carefully,” said Mr. Birla and asked the Shiv Sena not to repeat the question.

“I will give one more chance, but don’t ask the same question,” the Speaker said. A visibly upset Speaker then asked Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha Arvind Sawant to explain to his colleague.

Finally, when Mr. Godse asked a different question, Mr. Danve’s senior colleague, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stood up and replied to the Shiv Sena MP’s question.

Unhappy over absence

Earlier, Mr. Birla had expressed his unhappiness over the absence of several members in the House after giving names to ask supplementary questions, and ruled that those absent would not be given a chance to ask such questions during the remaining period of the winter session.

One nation, one card

Mr. Paswan also informed the House that the government plans to roll out one nation one ration card from June next year that will enable beneficiaries identified under the National Food Security Act can get subsidised ration from a fair price shop in any part of the country and not just in the State of permanent residence.

BJP MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, asked the the Speaker to ban social media from reporting on parliamentary proceedings as he claimed that he was abused for questioning GDP as a yardstick to measure the growth of an economy. Mr. Dubey was supported by party colleague Birender Singh who said the GDP can’t determine the fate of farmers and people in the villages.

Several BJP members from Bengal accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of political violence and harassing their party workers, with BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista displaying a copy of the Constitution of India to allege that it is not followed in the State.

“The Indian Constitution is not being followed in West Bengal,” he said and alleged that over 150 BJP workers have been killed in the State in the past few years and 5000 people are in hiding because of harassment by the State police.