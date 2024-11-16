 />
Lok Sabha Speaker praises CAG for proactive adoption of emerging technologies

Om Birla praises CAG for adopting emerging technologies, enhancing audit processes, and becoming a “global benchmark”

Updated - November 16, 2024 11:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses senior government and Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) officials during the 4th Audit Diwas at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in New Delhi on Saturday (November 16, 2024).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses senior government and Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) officials during the 4th Audit Diwas at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in New Delhi on Saturday (November 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday (November 16, 2024) praised the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for its proactive adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, stating that the move has strengthened its audit processes and enhanced transparency.

Mr. Birla inaugurated the fourth Audit Diwas celebrations. In his speech, he said that the CAG played a pivotal role in evaluating the utilisation of public funds and driving socio-economic development by auditing local governance and social programs.

The Speaker congratulated the institution for assuming the chairmanship of Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (2024-27) and its successful hosting of the 16th ASOSAI Assembly. He noted that India’s audit practices have become a benchmark worldwide, and there have been visits of public officials and international delegations from over 50 countries to study and adopt India’s auditing practices.

He also highlighted the critical role of Parliamentary committees, chaired by senior Opposition members, in scrutinising audit reports, fostering constructive discussions, and ensuring financial accountability.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the current Comptroller and Auditor General, Girish Chandra Murmu, and acknowledged the contributions of past CAGs, audit officers, and staff who have made this institution unique.

Mr. Murmu outlined the progress made by the institution, highlighting key initiatives aimed at enhancing public financial management and improving accountability. On the international arena, the CAG highlighted the institution’s leadership in global audit forums, citing its role as the external auditor for several key international organisations like the World Health Organisation, the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, International Labour Organisation, International Atomic Energy Agency and Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Published - November 16, 2024 11:50 pm IST

