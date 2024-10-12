ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to lead Indian delegation at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva

Published - October 12, 2024 03:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh and some members from both Houses of Parliament will attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva next week

PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a parliamentary delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly being held in Geneva next week.

Besides Mr. Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh and some members from both Houses of Parliament are attending the event.

Mr. Birla will address the Assembly on the theme "harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future." The Lok Sabha Speaker will also participate in the meetings of IPU's Governing Council, the highest decision-making body of the organisation.

An official statement said the members of Indian delegation will take part in the meetings of its Executive Committee, the four Standing Committees and working sessions during the conference.

Mr. Birla will also address the members of Indian diaspora in Geneva on Monday (October 14, 2024).

The IPU has 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members. The members include parliaments from countries like China, India, and Indonesia, Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau.

