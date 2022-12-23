  1. EPaper
Session curtailed following consensus among floor leaders, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was otherwise scheduled to conclude on December 29.

December 23, 2022 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the media after end of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 23, 2022.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 23, 2022 said there was consensus among floor leaders of all parties to cut short the Winter session of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was otherwise scheduled to conclude on December 29. But it was adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on Friday.

"In the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, there was consensus among floor leaders of all political parties to cut short the session," Mr. Birla told reporters in New Delhi

Mr. Birla's remarks assume significance as they come against the backdrop of several opposition leaders alleging that the government has been curtailing Parliament sessions.

Mr. Birla further said that "agreements and disagreements on issues should be reflected in debates and not through disruptions." The productivity of Lok Sabha in the Winter session was 97%. The House held 13 sittings during which seven bills, including the supplementary demands for grants and the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill were passed.

