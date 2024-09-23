Legislative bodies play a crucial role in ensuring inclusive governance, says Om Birla 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday (September 23, 2024) urged legislative bodies to make governance more responsible and efficient by ensuring accountability and transparency of the executive.

Mr. Birla was addressing the plenary session of the 10th Commonwealth Parliament Association India Region Conference on Parliament premises in New Delhi. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and presiding officers of legislative bodies from States participated in the session.

Mr. Birla emphasised the use of technology to improve the efficiency and functioning of legislatures. He urged legislative bodies to focus on welfare schemes to ensure that the benefit reaches the last person in the society. Technology, he said, played a big role towards this end.

Mr. Birla said legislative institutions also played a crucial role in achieving the role of sustainable development and inclusive governance. It is the responsibility of public representatives and legislative bodies to come up with solutions to the challenges and obstacles on the path of inclusive development, he said.

Mr. Birla said the Constitution of India was the strongest example of the spirit of inclusive governance, which inspires and guides us to move forward taking everyone along on the path of development.

