Lok Sabha speaker constitutes six new parliamentary committees for 2024-25

Published - August 17, 2024 12:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Lok Sabha speaker named the constituents of the six new Parliamentary Committees including the Public Accounts Committee and Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes

ANI

The Lok Sabha speaker on Saturday (August 17, 2024) named the constituents of the six new Parliamentary Committees including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which examines government expenditure.

Ganesh Singh, BJP MP from Satna, Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as the chairperson of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes. The Committee was first established in 2012 and its functions include, considering reports from the National Commission for Backward Classes and reviewing welfare measures for OBCs.

The role of Parliamentary Committees

Besides the PAC, the chairperson for the Committee on Public Undertakings, Committee on Estimates, Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, Committee on Public Accounts and Committee on Estimates were also named.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mandla constituency Dr Faggan Singh Kulaste has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee on the Welfare of scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Similarly, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Odisha's Kendrapara, Baijyant Panda has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee on Public undertakings.

The Committee on Public Undertakings is a financial standing committee of the Parliament. It examines the reports and accounts of public sector undertakings (PSUs). Its function is to review the performance of PSUs and assess the impact of PSUs on the economy and the lives of ordinary citizens. Senior Congress MP KC Venugopal has been appointed chairperson of the committee on Public accounts. The PAC examines the appropriation accounts for the government's railways, defence services, P&T department, and other civil ministries. They also review the CAG reports on these accounts.

BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed as the Chair of the committee on Estimates. The committee examines the budget estimates for each administrative department. It also suggests ways to improve efficiency and administrative reform.

