Lok Sabha Speaker asks Union Urban Development Minister to speak to States and evolve a framework for the homeless

December 15, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the 2011 census, the total urban houseless population is over nine lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the winter session of parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to call a meeting of all State governments and come up with a framework to address the issues of homeless people in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

While replying to a clutch of queries about the homeless in the country, Mr. Puri said the capacity of government shelter homes is 1.25 lakh but occupancy is 50%.

According to the 2011 census, the total urban houseless population is over nine lakh. The Centre has also asked the States to survey homeless people who did not have a house and were living on the roadside or in the open, Mr. Puri said. The Minister also mentioned that most matters in this regard were State subjects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At this point, Mr. Birla urged him to speak to States to try to bring out a framework so that the homeless could get houses. “I think this is what everybody wants,” Mr. Birla said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US